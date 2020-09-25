Lowcountry experiencing Nurse shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry hospitals are scrambling to find nurses after a shortage across the area. This shortage comes at a time when they’re busier than ever, combating the pandemic.

Trident Healthcare is launching a campaign to hire 125 nurses in 120 days.

Hospital staff says what’s adding to their concern is that Baby Boomer era Nurses are expected to retire in the next few years, making the shortage even worse.

Nurse’s say they hope this call for helping hands inspires a next generation of caregivers:

“Having that one on one patient care, you have this connection with them that you would never think, it’s almost like they become one of your family members.” Becca Barrera, MUSC Nurse

Becca Barrera became a nurse at MUSC because she has a passion for science, but when she started her job she realized it was so much more:

“Like at the end of the day am I really making a difference? Am I on the Cancer floor or any of that or treating COVID patients? No, but there have been times where patients or family members told me, you made this so much better for me. Like this was such a scary day, surgery is scary, and if it weren’t for you, I probably would not have gotten through this.” Becca Barrera, MUSC Nurse

Karrie Powell, who is a Chief Nursing Officer with Trident Healthcare says she hopes the pandemic inspires the next generation of caregivers:

“The COVID Pandemic is definitely affecting our nursing care, definitely a great time to be a Nurse, but the most important time to be a Nurse, I know when I entered this profession I never thought this would be part of my story, but as we deliver care to our families during this very vital time, we want to make sure that we have enough nurses on site to care for our families.” Karrie Powell, Chief Nursing Officer – Summerville Medical Center

Barrera says to those who are considering the career, it’s a lot of hard work, but filled with a lot of love:

“You just make a difference, and you feel the love for your patients. I mean they become like family, and you feel them as they were your family.” Becca Barrera, MUSC Nurse

