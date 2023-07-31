LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Explorer cadets are celebrating after Lowcountry police departments swept the competition at the 2023 Summer Law Enforcement SCALE Conference.

An Explorer program “is a hands-on program open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in a career in law enforcement or other related fields,” adapted by law enforcement agencies statewide.

In July, law enforcement hopefuls from around the Southeast gathered at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office for the week-long SC Association of Law Enforcement Explorers (SCALE) Conference.

The conference allows explorers to compete in various scenarios to showcase their knowledge and training.

SCALE says it’s a week full of fellowship and competition as teams navigate situations like collisions, impaired drivers, active shooters, and building searches.

Law enforcement agencies swept the 2023 competition:

1st Overall – Summerville Police Department

2nd Overall – Mount Pleasant Police Department

3rd Overall – Goose Creek Police Department

Officers in Summerville were proud to announce their Explorer cadets took home first place in the crisis negotiation, domestic violence, and courtroom testimony events. The team finished with a perfect score in domestic violence.