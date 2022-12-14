CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is planning to close Lowcountry Disaster Recovery Centers set up to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The centers — located in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties — opened in early December.

Across the three sites, over 600 people received assistance applying for local, state, and federal disaster recovery programs, according to FEMA.

The Charleston center will close December 19 at 6:00 p.m., the Georgetown center will close December 21 at 6:00 p.m., and the Horry County center will close December 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Despite the site closures, FEMA staff will still be available for assistance via the FEMA Helpline. People can call 800-621-3362 daily from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The deadline to apply for assistance is January 23, 2023. Click here for more information on how to apply.