Lowcountry Food Bank and CCPL hosting pop-up produce distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pop-up produce giveaway will be taking place Monday, April 19th in Downtown Charleston.

The Lowcountry Food Bank and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will be teaming up to host the no cost, drive-thru produce giveaway at the John L. Dart Library located at 1067 King St.

The giveaway will begin at 1:00 p.m. and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Distribution will be set up in the Food Lion parking lot next to the library.

For more information, visit the CCLP website.