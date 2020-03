CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is fully operational and serving those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders say they are ensuring the safe handling of food, adjusting their distribution methods such as implementing drive through pick-ups.

The food bank will continue with their backpack buddies program to serve students in need as well as working with community partners that serve veterans and seniors, whose food services have been disrupted due to the outbreak….