NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 400 people came out to walk Sunday morning in support of the food bank’s efforts to combat food insecurity.

People across the Lowcountry are walking together to fight hunger.

“We have about 375 local community members walking to take a stance in the fight against hunger,” Lowcountry Food Bank development officer Alexis Barbalace said, “as well as raise some much-needed funds for the Lowcountry Food Bank.”

Those funds will help the food bank continue serving up meals to the 10 coastal counties they serve.

“The need is as big as it’s ever been,” Lowcountry Food Bank president and CEO Nick Osborne said, “I mean, we’re looking at about 160,000 people in those 10 counties that we serve that are going hungry.”

Lowcountry Food Bank officials say food insecurity is an issue that affects everyone.

“That’s seniors,” Osborne said, “that’s children and that’s families in general.”

Which is why the food bank hosted Sunday’s walk, to help spread awareness.

“Doing an event like this brings everyone together,” Osborne said, “and just the sense of opportunity that presents is incredible.”

Walkers say they enjoyed their mile-long trek through Wannamaker County Park.

“It was actually pretty relaxing and fun,” Walk to Fight Hunger participant Jaden Smith said.

Because they know it’s for a great cause.

“In all the communities I’ve been,” participant Kaitlin McNeill said, “I’ve noticed just a lot of people that are either on the streets or aren’t doing that well and wanted to just help in some way.”

Several Lowcountry organizations participated in the event as well.

“When we first heard that our friends over at the Lowcountry Food Bank were doing this event,” Carolina Youth Development Center director of education Joni Perkins said, “we were really excited. They are someone that we partner with quite often.”

All walking together to fight hunger.

“I feel very proud and involved in the community,” Mirabel Prim said, “because it’s not every day that you get to do something as impactful to the community as this.”

The 2nd annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised over $90,000.