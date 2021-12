Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway Thursday in Summerville.

The event will go from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Refuge Bibleway Church in Summerville for the community ahead of the New Year.

Participants are asked to stay in their car until they are served.

The giveaway is first come, first served.