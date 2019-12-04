Lowcountry Food Bank hosts Fresh for All farmers market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank hosted their Fresh for All produce distribution program in the Wando area on Wednesday.

Director of Communications Jill Hirsekorn told News 2 that 114 families were served at the event.

This event was relatively small, compared to the roughly 300 families served at other Fresh for All events, according to Hirsekorn.

The Lowcountry Food Bank states that the Fresh for All program aims to provide families suffering from food insecurity access to healthy food staples.

The Fresh for All program provides each family in need with 40 pounds of “fresh healthy food.”

Families are empowered to choose the “the type and quantity of produce that meets their family’s needs”, according to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

This program is unique in that it reaches individuals whose food insecurity may be due to them living in food deserts and/or lacking transportation.

The Lowcountry Food Bank says that it hopes to reach as many neighbors as possible, in their own communities, by bringing “farmers market style mobile produce distribution…to underserved communities.”

In addition to the Fresh for All program, the Lowcountry Food Bank hosts the Fresh Xpress program, which Hirsekorn describes as “deliveries..[and] a partner agency/food pantry-operated equivalent of a Fresh for All”, and Fresh for Kids, which hosts “kid friendly mini farmers markets.”



Hirsekorn shared that in 2018, 8.6 million pounds of produce was distributed.

To find out more about the programs, learn when the next Fresh event will be in your area, or volunteer, visit https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/ending-hunger/produce-initiatives/