Lowcountry Food Bank hosts ‘Walk to Fight Hunger,’ raising awareness of hunger issues in coastal SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, The Lowcountry Food Bank hosted a hybrid walk event, “Walk to Fight Hunger,” with the aim of raising money for the Lowcountry Food Bank and combating hunger struggles along Coastal South Carolina.

Walk to Fight Hunger took place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, hosted in partnership with Charles River.

The event was a hybrid walking event due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, however, those who attended in-person were able to participate in a self-guided, self-paced, walking tour.

Along the walk, attendees can find tables set up with insightful information on hunger and food insecurity in the Lowcountry.

“What brought us out today is to raise awareness to hunger, to celebrate the hunger action month, and to really engage with our community here in Charleston,” says Nick Osborne, President and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank. ” “To engage with us [and] learn more about some of the issues that people face in our community associated with hunger and to feel part of that,” Osborne adds.

Food insecurity among children in particular counties of South Carolina increased by 38 percent between 2019 and 2020 as over 55,000 children aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from.

Lowcountry Food Bank also hosts ongoing food drives throughout the Charleston area.

“We do food drives as part of our programming, we collect food, take that food, and give it to those in need,” Osborne says. “It’s been part of our programming ever since we started working as a food bank here in Charleston.”

Attendees can also donate to Lowcountry Food Bank to help the non-profit to provide more resources to communities along the coast.

“We’re trying to create an enjoyable atmosphere, an enjoyable opportunity that will enable people to come in their own time, take their own time, walk around the park, enjoy the park, but also at the same time be able to learn more about the facts associated with hunger and food insecurity.”

Visit lowcountryfoodbank.org/walk to learn more.