Lowcountry Food Bank receives $50K donation to help fight hunger issues in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank received a $50,000 donation to help address hunger issues in Williamsburg County.

Funding provided by The Humana Investment will help the local food bank improve access to nutritious food by providing direct help to rural communities in need.

Leaders with the Lowcountry Food Bank said they will utilize mobile food pantries to support operations, as they’ve used throughout their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said the mobile food pantries are a promising solution for addressing the challenges and helping distribute more perishable foods in underserved communities.

“Throughout our response to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, mobile food pantries have become a critical solution to helping us reach our neighbors in need,” said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President & CEO. “We are grateful to The Humana Foundation for supporting our efforts of expanding mobile food pantries to better serve rural communities that experience high rates of food insecurity.”

“Improving food security is one of The Humana Foundation’s core areas of focus. In communities where nutritious foods are inaccessible due to proximity, financial circumstances, and other barriers, this gap leads to preventable chronic diet-related conditions like diabetes and heart disease. The Humana Foundation is proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America as we work to achieve greater health equity and our shared goal of ensuring that everyone has the nourishment necessary to achieve and sustain positive health and well-being outcomes,” said Walter Woods, CEO of The Humana Foundation.

The Lowcountry Food Bank said it has been able to adapt mobile pantry programs to adhere to CDC guidelines.