CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday announced a $75,000 donation to expand food choices for families in under-resourced areas.

The funds, provided by the Morgan Stanley Foundation, will be used to purchase a wider variety of healthy options and ensure “access to foods aligned with preferences and dietary requirements.”

Five existing LCFB school markets in Hampton, Colleton, Jasper, and Williamsburg counties will receive additional food options, as well as “equipment needed to distribute perishable food” and “the supplies needed to produce nutritious prepared meals.”

A portion of the money will also be used to stock the shelves and purchase new freezers at two Client-Choice pantries in Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.

LCFB President and CEO Nick Osborne explained that the items purchased with the money from this donation helps LCFB “provide equitable food access to families, especially in rural areas, who may otherwise have a hard time getting to a food pantry.”