Lowcountry Food Bank receives donation from NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced Tuesday that it is one of the recipients of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s November 2020 donation to Feeding America.

The donations came from the proceeds of the documentary series, The Last Dance.

LCFB will receive a portion of donation to support highest-need communities, with a focus on addressing racial disparities in hunger in food insecurity. Jordan’s gift was made in support of food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said. “I am proud to be donating proceeds from “The Last Dance” to help feed America’s hungry.”

The LCFB is meeting increased food needs while preparing for continued challenges in the months to come.

During March – November 2020, the LCFB distributed more than 12 million pounds of COVID-19 disaster relief food.

The following points illustrate the increased demand on the LCFB because of the COVID-19 pandemic. March through November 2020, the LCFB has distributed:

More than 184,000 boxes of fresh produce

More than 108,000 boxes of shelf-stable food

More than 6,400 emergency COVID-19 disaster food boxes.

To donate to COVID-19 food relief efforts, click here.