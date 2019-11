CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holidays are a time for giving and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is no different.

Giving Tuesday is when people give back to local charities.

The Lowcountry Food Bank has set a goal to create 600,000 meals in one day, which means they’ll need to raise $50,000.

Every dollar that is donated will create 12 meals instead of the usual 6.

Click here if you would like to pledge early.