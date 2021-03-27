Lowcountry food distribution helps almost 1500 people in the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A hotel booking company and Lowcountry organization “Project Cool Breeze” distributed food to more than 1400 residents in the community.

“My home people right here, this is where I was born. Believe me it touched my heart to see them come out in numbers,” says SC State Representative Wendell Gilliard.

Distributing more than 35,000 meals in the hands for those in need is what Gilliard says helps the Lowcountry move forward.

“We need that, if you are on a mission to stamp out homelessness and feed the people that are homeless I am all for it,” he says.

Founder of Bookwell Travel Brian Gates says after watching millions of residents across the country impacted by the pandemic, he wanted to help in any way possible.

“They’re out of food completely, we cooked for them for 90 days and then I said something has got to be done. I got together with a ton of people and we put together the company,” Gates says.

Gates says they have handed out more than 600,000 meals around the east coast with plans on distributing thousands more.

“Our goal is that it keeps increasing and our goal is 16 million meals throughout the whole country,” Gates says.

Looking out for the community after a difficult year is what Gilliard says will help those in the Lowcountry move forward.

“We can make it through this together. If a person can reach out through me, all the way from Georgia, through the Bookwell agency, it makes these kinds of things happen and it says volumes,” he says.

Project Cool breeze and Bookwell Travel plan on hosting another food distribution for the community sometime next month.