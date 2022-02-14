Lowcountry football fans enjoy Super Bowl, food at Charleston Sports Pub

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Sports Pub in Mount Pleasant was packed Sunday evening for Super Bowl Sunday, as the Bengals and Rams battled for the NFL’s most coveted trophy.

A sports spectacle like no other.

“I think it’s a holiday,” football fan Kacie Staples said. “It’s just like everybody gets together, everybody sits down in front of the TV and eats some good food. You’re able to hang out with people and come together for a common reason. Anytime you can do that, it’s a good time.”

Whether you’re a football fan or not, Super Bowl Sunday has something for everyone.

“I just like hanging out with people,” Jackson Kretting said. “Going out and having fun. So, that’s what it is for me, just a good time to watch football.”

“I just like hanging out with my friends during it and watching the commercials,” Sam Brown said. “I like watching the commercials better than the game.”

Fans say it’s nice to see the pub full after past challenges posed by COVID-19.

“This is the first time I think I’ve been in this place and it’s been this crowded,” Staples said. “Last year, just wasn’t able to be here, so I think the fact that we’re returning to some kind of normalcy is really, really positive.”

To go along with a good game, good food is a must. So, which food do fans enjoy the most while watching the big game?

“I want wings,” Staples said. “I want buffalo wings for the Super Bowl or any football game.”

“I’m going to go with wings all day,” Kretting said. “I don’t think you can beat wings. Wings with any football game, that’s the way to go, I think.”

But some don’t agree.

“I don’t know man,” Brown said. “Fries might take it. Because wings your hands get all messy, like I love them but fries, you can just sit there and pop them in.”

And to others, it doesn’t matter.

“As long as there’s food,” Isabella Kay said. “I’m happy.”

After a close game, the Rams came out victorious and won their second Super Bowl Championship.