Lowcountry generosity: Community raises money to buy beloved Target cashier a new vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One Lowcountry woman will soon have a new car, thanks to the generosity of people online.

Maureen is a beloved cashier at Target in Mt. Pleasant. She has been there for 17 years.

Last year, a car accident destroyed her family’s truck and insurance would not fully cover a replacement vehicle.

Since May, she has been catching a ride from Summerville to get on a CARTA bus to downtown. She then caught another CARTA bus to Mt. Pleasant.

Melanie Hutto Powell, one of Maureen’s regular Target customers, found out that Maureen had no vehicle. So, about 24 hours ago, she started a GoFundMe for Maureen.

More than $20,000 was raised by online donations, and Maureen will soon be driving a new vehicle again.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” said Powell. “I have been so touched by everybody and so grateful for Maureen and she’s changed my life and I’m so glad that all these people were able to change her life back, because she loves them as much and she’s had the impact on them as well.”

Powell said Fred Anderson Toyota has also reached out. They plan to add some money toward a vehicle so that Maureen can get even more than what was raised in the GoFundMe.