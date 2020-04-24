Lowcountry gym cited for remaining open and operating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday, the City of Charleston issuing a citation to Big Works Fitness for remaining open and operating for the past week. Saying their citation was a notice to all.

Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston said, it was not their first trip to Big Works Fitness. Going on to note one month ago, tipsters reported individuals at the gym to Crime Stoppers.

She assured me that she would suspend the current accounts which would disable the key-card that the gym members would use to gain entrance in the gym. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston

While Big Works Fitness was cooperative at first, more complaints came in. Thursday, a neighbor saying the owner was present with multiple individuals inside. Riccio said, the owner—trying to pass off that the individuals present were all employees.

That’s still unacceptable. They cannot be working out in a place with equipment and basically create an environment to pass on the coronavirus. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston

The fine issued was $100, and if the City is to return to the gym the fines will continue amounting. Riccio adding, businesses that are repeat offenders could potentially have their business licenses revoked.

These types of activities, restaurants, uhm hair salons, and the gym and fitness centers are definitely still deemed non-essential. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston

If you suspect that a non-essential business is operating illegally, contact the City of Charleston’s Citizen’s Service Desk.

We reached out to the gym for comment, but they did not return our efforts.