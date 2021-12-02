Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity organizations team up to spread holiday cheer to families in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Four Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity organizations are joining together in partnership with Lowe’s to build playhouses for children in need this Christmas.

Close to 250 volunteers will gather on Saturday and work in teams to assemble and decorate playhouses that will then be given to children of Habitat homeowners and other families in need of a Christmas present. Organizers say they hope to have at least 20 teams participate and build a house.

This event marks the first time all four Lowcountry affiliates– Berkeley County, Charleston, Dorchester County, and East Cooper– will host an event together and organizers say they are excited about the partnership opportunity.

“Coming together and really spreading the awareness and the mission is only going to benefit us all and the families that we serve,” VP of Operations for Berkeley County Habitat Krystal Oliver said.

Each team will be given a pre-made kit to build from and can choose to decorate however they like, but each playhouse will be specifically tailored to the child receiving it. Then, volunteers will have the opportunity to meet the “homeowner” they built for. Many of the playhouses will be revealed as a surprise gift for the receiving child.

“We believe that every child should have the same toys and activities as the child next door or the kid in their class and that their parents’ financial restrictions shouldn’t hinder them from having the same experiences as other children,” Development Director for East Cooper Habitat Gabrielle Yarborough said.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is to spread holiday cheer and promote Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

“Every child deserves a safe place to play and be a kid and experience joy and the playhouse is something that’s theirs,” Development Director for Charleston Habitat Kristen Williams said. “It’s just a deeper way to spread our mission.”

“This is too good not to be part of,” Lowes Manager, Ronald Thompson said. “Getting to

play Santa for kids who might never receive a gift like this is why we love partnering with

Habitat.”

The event will be held at the Lowe’s Distribution Center on Daniel Island from 9 AM- 4 PM, with the unveiling happening at 4:30 PM. Extra kits will be available for volunteers who want to help but did not pre-register.

