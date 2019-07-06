Lowcountry Historic African American buildings to receive grants from Cultural Heritage Action Fund

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A list of historic sites, that will receive grants from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, has been released.

The fund is an effort by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

On the list are several local and state locations including Mother Emanuel AME Church, which was built in 1891 and Hutchinson House of the Edisto Island Open Land Trust, which is a home built by the son of the formerly enslaved Union solider James Hutchinson. Also, the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.