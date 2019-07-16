Lowcountry Hobbies: Organizing running trails

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re diving into hobbies and the things you do in your spare time. Meet a Lowcountry firefighter who treks some pretty long trails.

Chad Haffa’s hobby started in 2010 when he organized a trail run as a fundraiser for the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. Now, it’s blossomed into 11 events throughout the year.

When he’s not serving the community, this Lowcountry firefighter is measuring out mile-long trails and making sure you’re on your mark, getting set, and getting ready to go.

“The events range in distance from 5K, 3.1 miles to 212 miles,” he said.

Russia, Canada, South Korea, and Hong Kong – people come from all over the world to participate in the races.

“The Terrain is brutal. A lot of people come to the area thinking they’re going to have an easy time and they end up quitting,” he said.

To prepare for the runs, Haffa helps the forest service maintain the trails.

“Keeping them mowed and reporting any repairs that need to be made. And then I’ll mark the entire trail prior to the event to keep everyone on track.

The races have aid stations so runners can change into clean socks and grab some water or a bite to eat.

“Ultra-runners tend to love eating a PB&J, pizza, hamburgers, and an assortment of junk food while running.”

And volunteers keep track of the runners.

“You have to check in with the aid station captain and if you don’t reach a certain point by a certain time you get pulled from the course.”

Some competitors run for 45 hours straight and Haffa says you should give it a try too.

“If you find something you enjoy doing who knows what it could lead to?”

He adds that if you’re passionate about something and you put in the effort, everything will work out.

To register for a race, head to: http://www.eagle-endurance.com/