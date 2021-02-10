Lowcountry hospitals pausing, rescheduling vaccine appointments due to change in dose shipments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Healthcare systems across the Lowcountry are having to make adjustments to vaccine appointments and schedules because of changes in the amount of vaccine they are receiving from the state.

The changes have caused a trickle-down effect for patients, leading to appointments being rescheduled or paused altogether until enough vaccines arrive.

Roper St. Francis and Tidelands Health in Georgetown both say they’ve had to make adjustments to vaccine appointments because of a change in the number of doses they are receiving. In some cases, the increase and decrease in vaccine shipments are making changes for patients unavoidable.

Healthcare systems across the Lowcountry say – in most cases – they are only getting a week’s notice on the amount of vaccine they’ll receive.

Chief Medical Officer of Population Health for Roper St. Francis Dr. Robert Oliverio says it can create a major challenge.

“Our goal is to get the vaccine into arms and every drop of vaccine into arms,” says Dr. Oliverio. He went on to say, “We make appointments based on anticipated vaccine supply. If we don’t get exactly what we think we are going to get, that puts those appointments in jeopardy.”

A problem not uncommon for healthcare providers, who say the biggest challenge is figuring out how many the dose supply can vaccinate and what adjustments need to be made.

“All the health systems are dealing with this the same way and you know sometimes folks have to cancels appointments and that’s understandable,” said Dr. Oliverio.

During a statewide briefing this week, DHEC officials said vaccine supply and shipping issues are occurring in the distribution. Dr. Oliverio says it’s a problem causing major uncertainty for hospitals.

“It’s not necessarily one to one if I request one hundred doses,” he said “I am not guaranteed to get a hundred doses.”

The shipping change from the state level breaks distribution into multiple shipments throughout the week. With a new shipment arriving Wednesday, Dr. Oliverio says Roper St. Francis was able to lift the pause on new appointments.

“That way we know we can give vaccine until probably Tuesday or Wednesday next week so then the cycle starts all over again,” says Dr. Oliverio.

And while vaccines for this week have arrived, Dr. Oliverio says it’s hard to say how many doses Roper St. Francis could receive next week and whether or not adjustments will have to be made.

“My hope is we don’t have to do that,” says Dr. Oliverio. “You know depending on the supply, (canceling appointments) still may happen. I can’t say.”

The Medical University of South Carolina announced Tuesday it was forced to reschedule more than 8,000 vaccine appointments.