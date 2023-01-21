Tom Hartnett Jr. (Provided by Harnett campaign in March 2022)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning.

Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110.

“Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on social media.

“Thank you to all of his fellow representatives and colleagues that have reached out. He greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers.”

News 2 has reached out for comment.