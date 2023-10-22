CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Columbia City Ballet presents ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,’ in which viewers will be immersed in a world of enchantment and mystery.

It’s fall in the Lowcountry and as temperatures are dropping, haunting thrills come knocking.

Enjoy Count Dracula and his vampire maidens dancing to haunting melodies based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

Dracula: Ballet with a Bite is celebrating its 32nd year at the Charleston Music Hall located at 37 John Street, Charleston, South Carolina, 29403.

The Columbia City Ballet promises to “captivate and thrill” both dance enthusiasts and newcomers.

Bring a ghoul-friend or be squad-ghoals for this one-night-only affair.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and tickets are selling for $35.

Parental guidance is suggested for the performance.

To learn more information about this show visit http://charlestonmusichall.com/