Lowcountry kids participate in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Children across the Lowcountry participated in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson Thursday morning.

The City of Charleston Recreation Department partnered with a global organization to host several swim lessons in the area to teach kids of all ages how to swim. World’s Largest Swim Lesson is an organization that aims to teach families the importance of water safety and learning how to swim. Charleston’s events were some of many that took place around the world.

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under the age of 14 in the United States and many parents don’t understand the risks that come with not knowing how to swim.

The lessons today began with a comprehensive discussion of safety rules in and around the pool. Then, each child learned to submerge themselves underwater, tread water, and eventually how to swim freestyle.

City of Charleston Aquatics Manager, JJ Ayers-Millar, said that learning to swim is a vital skill for Charleston residents.

“We are surrounded by water so the most important thing that we can do is provide this basic life skill for our children.”

More than 45,000 children participated in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in 29 different countries, with 100-200 of those kids being right here in the Lowcountry.