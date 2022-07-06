CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are warning locals not to fall victim to recent a text message scam.

Locals may have received the fraudulent text message from an unnamed party that identifies itself as a law enforcement agency.

Some of the text messages include discount offerings to purchase department t-shirts from various agencies.

The following agencies have issued an alert warning against this scam:

North Charleston Police Department

Beaufort Police Department

City of Charleston Police

Bluffton Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Isle of Palms Police Department

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

These agencies are urging recipients to disregard the message.