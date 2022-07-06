CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are warning locals not to fall victim to recent a text message scam.
Locals may have received the fraudulent text message from an unnamed party that identifies itself as a law enforcement agency.
Some of the text messages include discount offerings to purchase department t-shirts from various agencies.
The following agencies have issued an alert warning against this scam:
- North Charleston Police Department
- Beaufort Police Department
- City of Charleston Police
- Bluffton Police Department
- Mount Pleasant Police Department
- Isle of Palms Police Department
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
These agencies are urging recipients to disregard the message.