CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are warning locals not to fall victim to recent a text message scam.

Locals may have received the fraudulent text message from an unnamed party that identifies itself as a law enforcement agency.

Some of the text messages include discount offerings to purchase department t-shirts from various agencies.

The following agencies have issued an alert warning against this scam:

  • North Charleston Police Department
  • Beaufort Police Department
  • City of Charleston Police
  • Bluffton Police Department
  • Mount Pleasant Police Department
  • Isle of Palms Police Department
  • Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

These agencies are urging recipients to disregard the message.