Lowcountry lawmaker signs bipartisan letter calling for renters to receive larger stimulus checks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker has joined several leaders across the country calling for anyone who is renting to get a larger stimulus check.

State Representative Marvin Pendarvis signed a letter calling for a renter stimulus plan that can unlock $45 billion held up in security deposits. It would get that money into the hands of Americans who need the assistance.

The plan, which can be adopted at the local and state level, could put an average of $1,400 back into the households of those who rent their homes. In exchange, renters would have to sign up for low-cost deposit insurance.

“We want to be very clear: We know this kind of renter stimulus isn’t all that people need. This won’t solve homelessness or the housing affordability crisis,” the letter said. “But it is a way to get money to folks that they would not otherwise have. We feel it is a moral imperative to use whatever tools we have at our disposal to help people. This represents one such tool.”

The letter was signed by both Republicans and Democrats from across the country, including Rep. Pendarvis.