Lowcountry lawmaker wants $20M from the state’s budget to fix local roads, infrastructure

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker is advocating for $20 million from the state’s budget that would go towards infrastructure needs.

South Carolina’s $10 billion budget has been approved by the State House.

State Representative J.A. Moore has authored an amendment to that budget that would go towards repairs and alleviating traffic in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

Moore released a statement that reads in part, “Too many South Carolinians who travel I-26, I-526, Highway 17, and other corridors in the Charleston and Berkeley area face the horrors of stalling traffic and disastrous road and bridge conditions.”

The $20 million would be split equally between Charleston and Berkeley Counties. It would help pay for projects like the I-26 Interstate Safety Project.