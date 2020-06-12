Lowcountry lawyers march in protest of racial inequality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, June 11th, Lowcountry lawyers were the latest group to march in protest of racial inequality, starting at the City Markets making their way to the Four Corners of Law.

Local leaders like Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Reilly, Representative Joe Cunningham, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, as well as Civil Rights leaders teamed up with the lawyers, marching arm in arm as a call to action, to change the justice system they are so closely tied to.

Local attorney and SC House of Representatives candidate, Deon Tedder, says racism is something lawyers witness first hand, and this march represents a step towards changing that:

“We see it every day, we see how the system is rigged, we see the disparities, how charges are put out based on color of skin and we are here to change that.” Deon Tedder, Attorney and Community Activist

With more attention on the Black Lives Matter movement, supporter and former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley says, it’s our duty to fight for values we should hold sacred, and condemn evil:

“Now, we must all be dedicated to ridding our country of the causal agents that produced the knee on the neck, until death, racial bigotry, and intolerance, and injustice, and unfairness.” Joe Riley, Former Charleston Mayor

That knee on the neck, the horrific action which led to the death of George Floyd, sparking this nationwide movement. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says, he doesn’t want the movement to lose momentum:

“George Floyd is a wake up call, it’s a defining moment for this country. And I hope it continues to make change, meaningful change, for our profession, and our nation on so many different levels.” Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston Police Department

Something else that Chief Reynolds talked about was “E.P.I.C.” a training program used by the Charleston Police Department that stands for Ethical Policing Is Courageous. One of the things the program focuses on is intervening. Chief Reynolds says that intervening could have saved George Floyd’s life.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.