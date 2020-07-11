Lowcountry leaders pass out free masks on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry leaders, including representatives from the Charleston Police Department and City Counci, walked down King Street Friday night spreading awareness and giving out free masks.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says Friday night was about education, not enforcement. The goal was not to write tickets but to help people understand the importance of wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t an option.

Mayor Tecklenburg also took the time to catch up with bar and restaurant owners about how they are adjusting to all of the new COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

