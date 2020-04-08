Lowcountry leaders react to Gov. McMaster’s stay home or work order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster’s home or work order is now in effect across the state, but how is it being enforced?

The mandatory order means people must either stay home unless you are going to work as an essential employee, exercising, picking up essential goods or visiting relatives.

Several tri-county mayors are in favor of the order, which should help flatten the curve of the corona virus, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib.

“I want to share with you how thankful I am to Governor McMaster and to thank him for his leadership in issuing his stay at home and work order,” said Mayor Tecklenburg during a briefing Tuesday in downtown Charleston.

This new order might now mean many changes in downtown Charleston where a similar order was already put into place last month.

But 20 miles away in Goose Creek, Mayor Greg Habib says he is excited a stricter order was used by Governor McMaster.

“One of the other big things the Governor did is giving the guidelines for how we go about big box stores serving their customers, by limiting it 5 people per 5,000 square feet, that’s really going to make it a lot easier to maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Mayor Habib said when it comes to enforcing the governors order, they are focusing more on education when dispersing groups rather than legal action.

It is a feeling that’s shared by police across the Lowcountry, including Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

“I will tell you; we do not want to do enforcement,” said Chief Reynolds. “That is not our intent, to arrest people right now. We have a lot of other things to pay attention to. If we have to, we will do that though.”

He went on to say, “The message I have is consistent with the mayor, the president, the governor, everybody, and that is if you don’t need to go out, don’t go out.”

Governor McMaster’s statewide stay at home or work order went into effect Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

If you are caught not complying with the order, you could have to pay a hefty fine or even face jail time.