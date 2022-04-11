CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park-like area could be coming to the middle of the peninsula. The plan, which would be called the Lowcountry Lowline, would help reconnect downtown areas that were disconnected when the I-26 overpass was constructed.

It would turn more than a mile of space under the interstate into both a walking area and a park with some amenities.

Jason Kronsberg, the director of parks for the City of Charleston, said the lowline planning grant application is on the next city council agenda. “It’s an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a raise grant.”

That grant would pay for planning to convert 1.7 miles of land, including old rail line, and land below the interstate and turn it into a park-like atmosphere.

“You’ll have bike and pet trails, you’ll have walking trails, you’ll have little park spaces; maybe there’s a bandstand for performances in the wider parts of the line, maybe there’s an opportunity for sports courts. But the big idea is to weave these two communities back together.”

“I love coming out here,” said Jeffrey Keyser, who lives nearby. “I walked over to the park, Hampton Park, and they’ve got the little dog park next to it, so we pretty much walk through here every day.”

Keyser said he loves the idea of creating another large park-like project.

“I would be a huge fan of that. It would be an awesome addition to the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ll be a huge fan of that.”

“I actually walk every morning around six miles to the ocean and I get to see different phases the city has come from — from inception until now,” said Dr. Brian Chad Starks, who lives nearby.

He says this phase that includes the lowline sounds exciting to him.

“If I may be selfish, I’m one of those kids who grew up in Parks and Recreation in Columbia. So, when you say the word park, it brings back so many different identifiers for me. I hear family, I hear community, I hear environments, I hear justice, I hear relationships being established without us forcing them.”

The grant the city is applying for would not pay for the construction of the project but would include plans and public input, to make the project shovel ready.

“Which will then rank us higher for future grants to come. So, if you’re shovel ready, you get good scores on that, and we can apply for more grants as time permits.”

City officials said they’re still working on getting approval on that grant for the project. Once that’s done, they will have a better idea of what kind of timeline they may have for this project.