Lowcountry man denied bond following attempted murder charges, victim identified by Coroner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing his own father and shooting his brother remains behind bars today.

25-year-old Robert Millen is charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting on Von Ohsen Road in Summerville on Monday. Today, we learned one of the victims in that shooting died.

Bradley Millen, 54, of Summerville, died as a result of the injury sustained on July 8th, according to Deputy Coroner Brittney W. Martin.

Millen faced a bond court judge today. He was denied bond on both attempted murder charges and given a $20,000 surety bond on firearm charges.

We are told Millen fled to North Carolina following the shooting. He was arrested on Tuesday and extradited back to South Carolina.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

