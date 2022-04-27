NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in the Lowcountry recently won $2 million on a scratch-off.

State lottery officials said the player was “feeling lucky” when he purchased an Instant Millions ticket at the Ashley Mobile store in North Charleston.

Realizing he had won, the player said there were two people he could not wait to tell. “I called my parents,” he told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Now, the lucky winner says he plans to start his own business.

The store, which is located on Ashley Phosphate Road, received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.