Lowcountry mayors kick-off 2020 Homeless to Hope benefit telethon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayors from Summerville, Charleston and Mount Pleasant kicked off the 2020 Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon during a press conference in downtown Charleston on Friday.

The day-long telethon, which is sponsored by the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, will be live-streamed throughout the day on the telethon’s Facebook event page, and YouTube page.

People can enjoy live virtual performances which are scheduled every half hour from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Mayor Tecklenburg said there are more than 1,600 men, women and children who are unsheltered in the Lowcountry and receiving emergency housing assistance and that number could increase as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 performers will include Shovels & Rope, Steep Canyon Rangers, Charlton Singleton of Ranky Tanky, Bobby Houck of the Blue Dogs, Lee Barbour, Kanika Moore, Heather Rice, Motown Throwdown, Vikki Matsis of OHM Radio, Young-Mi Fick, Manny Houston and Michael Flynn & Josh Kayler. The telethon will also feature special performances and host appearances by Mayors Tecklenburg and Haynie.

You can donate by visiting http://homelesstohopefund.org/donate/

Your tax-deductible contribution will be used to provide housing, shelter, and other necessities to Charleston’s homeless population.

