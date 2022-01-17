Lowcountry medical centers, animal shelters team up for Betty White Challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry medical centers and animal shelters are teaming up for the Betty White Challenge in honor of what would have been the late star’s 100th birthday.

White was a major advocate for animals throughout her life. To honor her legacy, the Betty White Challenge encourages donations to local animal shelters.

Via CCMC

The Colleton County Medical Center made a $470 donation to the Colleton County Animal Shelter in White’s name.

Staff members also donated much-needed items like food, blankets, and cleaning supplies.

Two dogs from Dorchester Paws paid a visit to staff at Trident Medical Center. Laurel and Lavender comforted staff who have been in the thick of the latest COVID-19 surge.

The visit was part of Dorchester Paws’ campaign to place animals in homes and encourage the community to donate to the shelter as part of the Betty White Challenge.