NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work building a home for a Lowcountry mother during the 2022 Charleston Habitat for Humanity Women Build event on Friday.

Sara Delaney, a mother of three, applied for the house through Habitat for Humanity in 2020 and found out she was approved in February of 2021.

Women from both North Charleston and Charleston, including officers with the North Charleston Police Department, participated in the event.