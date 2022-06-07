CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of mothers spoke out against what they say is a major problem resulting in violent crimes against their families.

They want to make sure repeat offenders need to stay in jail when violent crime happens.

“What we are going through right now is the fact that these violent offenders, after committing violent crimes, are getting back out on the street with little to no bond,” said one mother during a press conference Tuesday with the Racial Justice Network.

They know just how dangerous this problem can be.

“I lost my son on November 8, 2021, in front of the A1 grocery store,” said one mother, whose son Marion Grice was shot and killed by a person who had just been released for another crime.

“The one that allegedly shot my son was just released from jail on the 17th of October of that same year,” she said. “So, we’re talking a matter of weeks.”

Another mom said she was a victim of gun violence. “Me and my son, we were victimized last year, not ever a year ago, July.”

She went on to say, “He was out on bond within weeks after the crime, the judge nor the solicitor didn’t even know if my son was going to survive or not but he was able to get a bond and has been out on the streets doing whatever he wants to do and I don’t feel that’s fair at all.”

A third mother said her son was murdered on February 7, 2021, in the Liberty Hill community.

“My mother was at Liberty Hill for 61 years. Since this has happened to us, to her grandson, which is my son, she has refused to come back home. She fears for her life. Because the person who they said has done it is still walking around Liberty Hill.”

The women say, lawmakers, prosecutors, and judges have to start doing a better job.

“I’m calling on the judges, the solicitors, please consider this. These guys are coming into our communities- they don’t care who they victimize. You know, my son today, it could be your son tomorrow, it could be the judge’s son tomorrow.”

They went on to say, “We just want to address that. That these offenders need to stay in jail. I understand the overcrowding; however, it’s our lives at stake.”