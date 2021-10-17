Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Known for recognizing the best musicians throughout the Charleston area, on Sunday the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame highlighted the latest talent that has contributed to the local music scene over the years.

News 2’s Rob Fowler was the Master of Ceremonies for the event which was held at the Hanahan Amphitheater.

2021 Inductees that performed this year are Aycock, The East Coast Party Band, The Malibus, and The Rev. Dr. Johnny Mac.

Other 2021 Inductees are the following: