Lowcountry native continues to capture life through the lens during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Raven Greene, of New Moon Visuals, continues to capture life throughout the Lowcountry with her photography despite the early effects of the pandemic.

Greene is a 24-year-old Lowcountry native who fell in love with photography at an early age and decided to turn her passion into a full time business.

“I got into photography when I was in elementary school,” said Greene. “My family always had little disposable cameras and I always wanted to be the one who took the photos, because I didn’t really like to be in front of the camera.”

After developing her skills and love for photography, Greene decided to take her skills seriously and start taking pictures professionally throughout the Lowcountry.

She did not want to just be another photographer in the area, she wanted to be able to add her creative touch.

“I wanted to be a different photographer, so I wanted to add some creative concepts and series into my brand. I loved doing artsy things growing up, so I wanted to add that into my photos,” said Greene.

Greene realized after her skills and client list grew, that photography was something she wanted to pursue full time. She took a risk in November 2019 and quit her job to invest in herself and her business. But, little did she know COVID-19 would soon follow.

“At the start of the pandemic I thought it was going to be hard so I took a month off from it until I discovered ‘distant shooting,’ so I was able to keep working,” said Greene. “I was scared though, because I couldn’t see myself going a long time without being behind my camera.”

As she continues to shoot around the Charleston area and embrace its surroundings, Greene hopes to be able to take what she has learned working in Charleston all around the world to work with and help other people.

“I really want to travel and work with people all over and I want to build a big team one day,” said Greene. “I just want to be able to help everyone learn photography or have a job.”

As her work continues to be able to be seen throughout the city, this young and talented photographer hopes to continue to grow and help others along the way.

