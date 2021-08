Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting a local grocery and hygiene distribution for the community.

The event will be Wednesday, August 25 at the North Charleston location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The distribution will take place at 2:00 p.m.

The event will continue while supplies last.