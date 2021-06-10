Lowcountry non-profit works to rebuild relationships between fathers and their children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th and one Lowcountry non-profit is working to rebuild relationships between fathers and their children.

“We have a motto that says strong fathers equal strong families,” said lead intervention specialist Sean Wilson.

The non-profit Father to Father focuses on strengthening families though fatherhood engagement.

“We find that a lot of our fathers are dead broke, but not deadbeat,” said Wilson.

Leaders with the organization express the importance of having a positive presence as a father in childrens’ lives.

“We are discussing things such as co-parenting and different and effective discipline techniques, so that we can make sure that we address that and then we move into economic mobility and then end it with men’s health,” said Wilson.

Executive director, Tom Swanciger, said 60% of the people participating in the program are volunteers, meaning they come in on their own, while 40% of those are court appointed because they are behind on child support.

“It’s helping learning how to dress for an interview. They do mock interviews during that time, building up their resume, getting them in touch with local employers that we’ve build relationships with that need folks to work. We have a relationship with Trident Technical College as well as Goodwill,” said Swanciger.

Before those participating in the program can graduate, the fathers have to come up with a plan to make sure they can achieve their goals in the longrun.

“It’s not just about the fathers, the fathers are key. It’s really about the children. It’s really about making sure the father has a positive impact on the children’s lives because the outcomes for those children are so much greater,” said Swanciger.

For more information on the program click here.