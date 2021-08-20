Lowcountry non-profits partner to host grocery, baby supplies and hygiene distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting another large grocery and hygiene products distribution.
The Community Resource Center will partner with Charleston County Council, City of North Charleston, Dorchester County Council, and Charleston Hispanic Association to host a grocery, baby supplies and hygiene distribution for the community.
The event will take place in North Charleston at Fort Dorchester High School.
The event is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21 and continue while supplies last.
DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now