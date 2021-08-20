Lowcountry non-profits partner to host grocery, baby supplies and hygiene distribution

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting another large grocery and hygiene products distribution.

The Community Resource Center will partner with Charleston County Council, City of North Charleston, Dorchester County Council, and Charleston Hispanic Association to host a grocery, baby supplies and hygiene distribution for the community.

The event will take place in North Charleston at Fort Dorchester High School.

The event is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21 and continue while supplies last.