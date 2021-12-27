Lowcountry nonprofit to host multiple grocery, hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting multiple grocery and hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week.

Monday, December 27 there will be a distribution at Doty Park located at 320 North Laurel St. in Summerville starting at 2:00 p.m.

Another distribution will take place Tuesday, December 28 at the Arthur Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne St. in Downtown Charleston. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The final distribution will take place Wednesday, December 29 at the Community Resource Center location in North Charleston. Their headquarters is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston and the event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Each distribution is in honor of the Kwanzaa holiday.

Distributions have a start time and will continue while supplies last.