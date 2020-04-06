Lowcountry nurse voluntarily goes to New York to assist in COVID-19 efforts

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – April Gilliard, a Charleston E.R. nurse left for New York Sunday to aid in efforts against COVID-19.

Gilliard said she decided to go to help people, but she also felt it was necessary to keep working.

Gilliard says she has been working limited hours at the hospital where she works due to demand. Since the number of patients have been low, nurses and staff who’s position is ‘as needed’ have had shift cuts.

“The hospital census is very low which is a good thing because people are actually staying home you know away from the hospitals. A good thing, but a bad thing for nurses because our hours are being cut some,” said Gilliard.

Gilliard agreed to work in New York through a nursing agency where job postings and contracts are available from hospitals, all posted to Facebook groups.

“I made the decision because I wanted to help. Like I said I see the nurses, I’m friends with some of the nurses on Facebook, and seeing them work the long hours and the patients that are waiting so long in the emergency rooms… I’m just glad to help out.” April Gilliard, E.R. Nurse



Gilliard says she is not afraid of contracting the virus. If she fears anything it is being an asymptomatic carrier and passing it to someone else.



“I’m excited to get in there and see exactly what it is first hand,” said Gilliard.



Gilliard will be in New York for one month with the possibility of staying longer.