Lowcountry nursing student and family speak on challenges during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carlye Jayme, like many others, has served multiple roles during the pandemic.

She works in the ER Patient Care Unit at Trident Medical Center, is a nursing student at Trident Technical College and does her best to help her four kids, Abby, Nick, Zack, Lizzy, with their homework every night.

It’s been this way since the very beginning of the pandemic and it definitely took some time to get adjusted.

“Mom going to school…back and forth with a mask on facetiming [her] with all of her stuff on, it was kind of scary at first for the first couple of weeks seeing it,” said Abby Jayme, Carlye’s daughter.

Carlye said having to step into the role of teacher was definitely not easy.

“We had one laptop that was mine and five people that needed to do work so that was interesting,” said Carlye on what it was like at the beginning of the family’s quarantine.

This school year, they each have a laptop of their own and are working together to make sure everyone can be successful.

“When i have a test, they know they can’t interrupt mom for at least two hours while i’m testing,” she said.

Carlye admitted that she was shocked when some people wanted to highlight what she does everyday because to her and the kids, it’s just their normal life, but, at the end of the day, they’re very thankful to have each other through it all.

As tough as it has been to keep everything straight, the Jayme family believes it’s better to get through the tough times togethter.

“I don’t know if I would recommend going to nursing school and working full time, but I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything.” Carlye Jayme

Carlye graduates from Trident Tech in May and hopes to get a job right away that will allows her to continue serving patients right here in the Lowcountry.