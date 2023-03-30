COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement from across South Carolina, including several in the Lowcountry, were recognized Wednesday for their achievements in DUI enforcement.

The special ceremony from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety focused on DUI enforcement across the state and the agency’s Target Zero challenge.

It was the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Awards were handed out across various categories to officers and agencies during the ceremony held in the state’s capital.

The Goose Creek Police Department and Charleston Police Department were among five that earned an award Agency of the Year.

Charleston PD’s Shonna McCauley was named Rookie of the Year for making 30 DUI arrests in 2022.

Officer Darris Goss with the Hanahan Police Department earned an award for Officer of the Year after making 73 DUI arrests and the Charleston Police Department’s Zachariah Azari earned the award for making 110 DUI arrests.

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety



“Special recognition goes out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for winning a 2022 Ford Interceptor Explorer,” the department said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson delivered remarks at the event. Click here for a full list of award recipients.