Lowcountry organizations give back during the holiday season

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – 800 grocery store gift cards will be donated this month helping families across the Lowcountry buy meals this holiday season.

For years, the Star Gospel Mission in downtown Charleston has given out hundreds of grocery store gift cards to support families right after Thanksgiving going into Christmas.

“This year they’re to Publix, $70 each gift card, that people can use at Publix for the holiday season,” stated Pastor at Star Gospel Mission Rev. William Christian.

While the gift cards are a safe way to support families who need food they did have to change their operation. The Star Gospel Mission now plans to host the entire event outside to allow for social distancing.

“Monday following Thanksgiving, November 30th, we open the doors at 7:30 in the morning. It’s an early morning event but it will only last about an hour, an hour and a half or so. About somewhere between 700 and 800 people will get one of these cards to Publix,” Christian mentioned.

Pastor William Christian says they are receiving dozens of calls a day asking about the event.

“They’ve been calling for a month and a half already. When they come here that morning they’ve got a smile from ear to ear on their face knowing that they’re getting this additional amount during the holidays to help them out and that they’ll have an extra special holiday meal as a result of that,” added Christian.

Organizations in the Lowcountry providing support during the holidays:

Star Gospel Mission

Lowcountry Foodbank

Charleston Basket Brigade

East Cooper Meals on Wheels