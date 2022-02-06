Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns after one-year hiatus

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The world’s largest oyster festival makes its return to the Lowcountry after being canceled in 2021.

Sunday was a bit chilly but that didn’t stop Charlestonians from attending the Lowcountry Oyster Festival which returned after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival had upwards of 42,000 pounds of oysters, plenty of vendors, live music, beer, and fun attractions for everyone.

Plenty were excited to attend the festival as President of the Charleston Restuarant Foundation, Jonathan Kish said that more tickets were sold in December than they’ve sold.

“Ticket sales have been fantastic,” Kish said, with 6,000 presale tickets being sold and an additional 2,000 sold the day of the event.

“This is one of those iconic Charleston events and people have been very excited and very adamant about coming,” Kish said. “They’re contacting us about when we’re doing it again and the buzz around town has been pretty good.”

Due to COVID-19, the Lowcountry Oyster Festival was canceled last year with the last festival happening six weeks before the pandemic struck in 2020. With its return this year, organizers were sure to implement safety protocols including cashless transactions.

“We’ve changed the layout a little bit, we got the bands on the ends of the property, so we’re able to free up the center of the property for more patrons,” Kish said. “One of the things looking at COVID is cash handling, so it’s a cashless event, just get your tickets and come in and enjoy.”

Kish said that the festival had the most oysters consumed in a single day, and also the most recycled in a single day.

The festival partnered with the Coastal Conservation Foundation and all oyster shells will be used to reseed oyster beds outside of Charleston.

Click here to stay updated on the next festival or to learn more about the Lowcountry Hospitality Association.