Lowcountry police departments participate in National Night Out after postponing due to weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday multiple local police departments will participate in National Night Out to connect with their local communities.

Severe weather caused the previously scheduled events in August to be postponed until now.

Multiple agencies including Mt. Pleasant Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Goose Creek Police Department will host their events Tuesday to interact with their local communities.

MT. PLEASANT

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will host their event Tuesday at the Waterfront Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and there might even be officers performing some of their favorite songs.

There will also be the chance to hear live music, raffles, kids activities, and police demonstrations featuring the departments harbor patrol boat.

NORTH CHARLESTON

The North Charleston Police Department will hold their event at Park Circle from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will start with a community walk around Park Circle followed by a local business lining the park and a chance for community members to meet officers over free food. There will also be raffles and other activities to participate in.

GOOSE CREEK

The Goose Creek Police Department will host their event at the Municipal Center at Goose Creek City Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will include McGruff the Crime Dog, SWAT, K9 demos, bike patrol, fire trucks, music, snacks, and much more.

CHARLESTON

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will host their event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the James Island Town Hall.

There will be activities for everyone and a chance for the community to connect with deputies.