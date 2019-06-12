Lowcountry preacher says someone damaged neighborhood prayer box

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry preacher is asking for information about who damaged his prayer box – and why.

Reverend Dr. Samuel Whatley sent Count on 2 pictures after he said someone ripped the prayer request box off its post on Monday.

The box was located off Edith Street in North Charleston.

According to the police report, the prayer request box was ripped off the post and left in the street. His normal mailbox wasn’t damaged.

Officers dusted the box for fingerprints but weren’t able to locate any.

Anyone with information should call the North Charleston Police Department.